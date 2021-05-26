Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bentley Systems in a research report issued on Sunday, May 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

BSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 238,921 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $12,156,300.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 923,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,977,809.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at $69,030,369.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,391,294 shares of company stock worth $68,027,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter valued at $4,628,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1,559.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 188,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XXEC Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $5,645,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

