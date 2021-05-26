Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 54.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STAN. Barclays raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Standard Chartered has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 512.55 ($6.70).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 508 ($6.64) on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1-year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 501.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 479.63. The company has a market cap of £15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 26.05.

In other news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

