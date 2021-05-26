Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.93.
BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.
In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,029,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
