Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.93.

BERY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,135. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total value of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $8,689,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at $91,029,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

