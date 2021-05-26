Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Big Yellow Group stock remained flat at $$17.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $17.85.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

