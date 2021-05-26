Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 281.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,754,000 after acquiring an additional 42,697 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. 61.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BIO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

BIO traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $591.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,136. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $611.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $592.30. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.43 and a 52-week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The business had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

