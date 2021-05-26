BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 470.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 472,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $88,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 2.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

