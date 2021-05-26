BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Sells $39,512.50 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $39,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at $296,343.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLFS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 114,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.43.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

