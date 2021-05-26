Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.45

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.45 and traded as high as C$9.85. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.78, with a volume of 93,781 shares changing hands.

BDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$514.48 million and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.42%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

