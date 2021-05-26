Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.81 Million

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $26.24 or 0.00067921 BTC on major exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and $321,070.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000425 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

