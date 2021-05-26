Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Capitalization Reaches $5.74 Million

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $5.74 million and $1,348.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.12 or 0.00387584 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.97 or 0.00170325 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.72 or 0.00262645 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00011246 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 46% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

