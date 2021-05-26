BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 36.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 28.7% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $9.71 million and $13,519.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.63 or 0.00383081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.50 or 0.00166585 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.75 or 0.00251135 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00010915 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003685 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,472,109,364 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.