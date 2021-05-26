BlackRock Inc. Has $3.19 Billion Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,078,085 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $3,188,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,071,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,283,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $544,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A traded up $2.38 on Wednesday, hitting $135.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,468. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.71 and a 12 month high of $137.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.54.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.49.

In related news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last ninety days.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.