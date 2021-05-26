Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.93

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.93 and traded as high as $16.50. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 45,685 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the first quarter worth $173,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone/GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

