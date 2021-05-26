Blakecoin (BLC) Price Down 35% Over Last Week

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded down 35% against the US dollar. Blakecoin has a market cap of $32,779.73 and $2.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blakecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,530.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,667.75 or 0.07108246 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $716.24 or 0.01908427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.00487253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.72 or 0.00193761 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.32 or 0.00656314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.29 or 0.00459066 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.78 or 0.00380437 BTC.

Blakecoin Profile

Blakecoin (BLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theBlake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 29,028,833 coins. The official website for Blakecoin is www.blakecoin.org . Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

