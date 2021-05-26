BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 237,170 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TME shares. 86 Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.87.

Shares of TME traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 78,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,210,480. The company has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.90.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

