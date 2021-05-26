BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 80,115 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 323.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,115 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $14,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at $2,486,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $168,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $7,061,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 77,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the first quarter worth $311,000. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.54. 388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,158. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $163.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.57.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.75, for a total transaction of $7,887,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,713,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,944 shares of company stock valued at $21,072,210 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

