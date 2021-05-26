BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 266,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,772 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,490. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.18. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

