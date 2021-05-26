BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $17,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,567,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,484 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $132,866,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 229.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 927,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,195,000 after buying an additional 645,551 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $80,438,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,529.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 555,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,211,000 after buying an additional 521,583 shares in the last quarter.

IWN traded up $1.11 on Wednesday, reaching $163.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,886. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.74 and a 12-month high of $170.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

