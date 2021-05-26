BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,812 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $15,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.21. 2,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.78 and its 200-day moving average is $90.88. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

