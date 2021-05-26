Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDNNY. AlphaValue upgraded Boliden AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $80.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.09. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

