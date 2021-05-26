BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.80 on Major Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.63 million and $222,581.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,226.81 or 1.00167220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037317 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00095321 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000988 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,621 coins and its circulating supply is 905,833 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.