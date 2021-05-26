Bondly Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (BONDLY)

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, Bondly has traded 29.7% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market cap of $16.61 million and $1.53 million worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bondly coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00078099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00018444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.02 or 0.00954609 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,768.16 or 0.09774262 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00091008 BTC.

About Bondly

BONDLY is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

