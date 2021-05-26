Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 565.9% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.06% of Bonso Electronics International worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,236. Bonso Electronics International has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

About Bonso Electronics International

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonso Electronics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonso Electronics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit