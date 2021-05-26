Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Short Interest Update

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 565.9% from the April 29th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.06% of Bonso Electronics International worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNSO traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 717 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,236. Bonso Electronics International has a one year low of $2.12 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

