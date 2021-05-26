Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Booking by 7.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its position in Booking by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,705,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Booking stock traded up $18.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,357.46. The company had a trading volume of 18,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,371.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,218.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,532.83 and a 52 week high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total value of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

