Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Boot Barn stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. 4,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boot Barn’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,211 shares of company stock worth $10,843,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

