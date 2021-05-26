Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.67.
Several research firms recently commented on BOOT. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.
Boot Barn stock traded up $3.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.48. 4,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69.
In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 3,107 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $222,585.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,104 shares in the company, valued at $294,010.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total value of $3,305,321.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,211 shares of company stock worth $10,843,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
