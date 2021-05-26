Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen’s shares have gained 11.6% in the past year, partly due to earnings and revenue beat in four of the past seven quarters. The company is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like Machine Intelligence and Directed Energy, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. On the flip side, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. High debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.33.

BAH opened at $85.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.86. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,173,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,285 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $118,101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 545.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,057,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,170,000 after purchasing an additional 893,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,957,000 after purchasing an additional 447,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

