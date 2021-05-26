Boralex Inc. (BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on June 15th

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Boralex stock traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$36.63. 58,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$26.75 and a 52-week high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Boralex news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$69,865.

BLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Boralex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Boralex to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.00.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

