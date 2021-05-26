BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.000-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.94 billion.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.42. 36,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,217. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.68.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.

In other BorgWarner news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. Insiders sold a total of 95,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,910,885 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

