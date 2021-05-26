Boston Partners Buys 2,507,260 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 112.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 2.14% of US Foods worth $180,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of US Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $54,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,949. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,723 shares of company stock valued at $5,538,652. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.32. 46,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,068,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.33 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.82.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.