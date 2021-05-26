Boston Partners Grows Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,187,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,508 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.89% of Globe Life worth $211,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

GL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,322. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.47 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

In other news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $1,430,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 271,150 shares of company stock valued at $27,712,749. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

