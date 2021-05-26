Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 567,789 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $258,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $33,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.90. 4,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $161.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total value of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.82.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

