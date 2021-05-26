Boston Partners Invests $161.47 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,708,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.72% of Kohl’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 396,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 190,111 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE KSS traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $55.91. 62,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,752,766. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

