Boston Partners Purchases 102,241 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Boston Partners increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 974,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,241 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $197,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $372,443,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $137,707,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 527,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,747,000 after purchasing an additional 369,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.21.

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $215.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,416. The company has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $221.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.69.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

