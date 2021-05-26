Boston Partners Sells 425,489 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,256,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 425,489 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in The Mosaic were worth $229,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,022,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,564,000 after buying an additional 503,165 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,479 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 83,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $35.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,872,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Mosaic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.66.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

