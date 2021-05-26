Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 37,131 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.

About Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications.

