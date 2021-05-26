BoutsPro (BOUTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $294,245.01

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $294,245.01 and approximately $463.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded 55.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00079016 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00018664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.36 or 0.00962249 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,742.31 or 0.09749300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00091770 BTC.

About BoutsPro

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoutsPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.