Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

Shares of TSE:BRE traded up C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.43. 15,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,328. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 12 month low of C$8.90 and a 12 month high of C$17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$165.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.10 million for the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

