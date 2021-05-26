Brokerages Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $949.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

HUBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 769.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hubbell by 3.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $1,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,143. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

