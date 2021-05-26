Brokerages Anticipate NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to Post $2.75 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to announce $2.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NRG Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.93. NRG Energy reported earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NRG Energy will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $6.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $7.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NRG Energy.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRG. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 200.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.84. 2,939,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.04. NRG Energy has a one year low of $28.22 and a one year high of $44.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

