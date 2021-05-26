Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $858.03 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report sales of $858.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $883.80 million and the lowest is $764.65 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $476.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

TXRH traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,322. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $46.84 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 2,688 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $249,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,126 shares of company stock worth $7,817,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $897,920,000 after buying an additional 932,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $184,393,000 after buying an additional 91,036 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,719,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,354,951 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,994,000 after buying an additional 76,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,299,000 after buying an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

