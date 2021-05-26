Brokerages Expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $853.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report sales of $853.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $864.00 million and the lowest is $838.20 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. Nielsen’s quarterly revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.64.

NYSE:NLSN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. Nielsen has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

