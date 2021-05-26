Brokerages Expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.34. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 10.63%.

SKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Shares of SKT stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.35. 1,488,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,205,442. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,727 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $2,244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 417.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 309,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 249,382 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth about $546,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

