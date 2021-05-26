Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Price Target at $3.60

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 target price on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 331.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,405,693. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

