Brokerages Set American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Target Price at $95.33

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.11.

Several brokerages have commented on AEP. Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total value of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock worth $11,361,498. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 59.1% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,753 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.74. 99,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,040,542. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

