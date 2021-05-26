Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $105.50

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

ATO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $98.24. The company had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,757. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,543,000 after purchasing an additional 124,434 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 973,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

