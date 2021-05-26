Brokerages Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target at $13.88

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 820,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Cloudera by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 84,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $2,226,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?

Analyst Recommendations for Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit