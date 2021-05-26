Brokerages Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Price Target at $13.88

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.85. The company had a trading volume of 47,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.14. Cloudera has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $637,920.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,036 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,066. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 820,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in Cloudera by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 84,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the fourth quarter worth about $2,226,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

