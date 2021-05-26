Brokerages Set HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) PT at $116.86

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.86.

A number of research firms have commented on HEI. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

HEI traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.39. 5,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. HEICO has a 1 year low of $92.45 and a 1 year high of $142.89.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in HEICO by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

