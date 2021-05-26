Brokerages Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target at $6.30

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MNKD shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get MannKind alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in MannKind in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in MannKind by 2,425.2% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,392,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MannKind by 1,817.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,044,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 989,768 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 39.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,877,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 806,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MannKind stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,012,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,341. MannKind has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.