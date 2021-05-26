Brokerages Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT at $158.32

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.32.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

NDAQ traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,001. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.85. Nasdaq has a one year low of $112.23 and a one year high of $166.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,518 shares of company stock worth $552,706. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 29.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.