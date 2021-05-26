Brokerages Set New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) PT at $41.60

Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.90. 2,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.52. New Jersey Resources has a 1-year low of $25.87 and a 1-year high of $43.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,686,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,126 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,286,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,269,000 after acquiring an additional 135,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,222,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,023,000 after acquiring an additional 102,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,330,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,286,000 after acquiring an additional 151,292 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.